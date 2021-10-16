Angiuli’s Farm Market prepares for annual fall open house

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Angiuli’s Farm Market in Canfield is hosting its third annual fall open house Sunday.

The festivities begin at 10 a.m. and run through 4 p.m.

The open house will include craft vendors, food samples, a petting zoo, pony rides and Dino the Donkey, who made his first debut last fall.

Angiuli’s will also be giving away 100 free pumpkins to the first kids that show up.

“We’ll put out a bunch of our farm equipment for the little kids to take pictures and sit on and just have a good time enjoying the nice weather tomorrow we’re going to have,” Carl Angiuli said.

He also said the farm had a good fall so far in terms of the weather. It’s been warm, so everything’s continued to grow and ripen up ahead of schedule.