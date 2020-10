The event started Saturday and continues Sunday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Angiuli’s Farm Market in Canfield is hosting their second annual Fall Open House this weekend.

There are food trucks and other market specials and sales at the event.

Guests can even spend some time at the petting zoo and meet Dino the donkey.

There is also a pumpkin patch where guests can pick their own pumpkins.