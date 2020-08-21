Angiuli’s Farm Market extends popular sunflower-picking

The sunflower field is now open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Angiuli’s Farm Market in Canfield is extending its sunflower-picking event due to its popularity.

The farm originally planned just a few days to open the field for the public to pick flowers, but so many people came that the owners wanted to make sure everyone has a chance.

Carl Angiuli said he expects the sunflowers to be good to pick for about another week, and it’s a great way to get outside with your family.

“A lot of people are home, they haven’t been anywhere, so this is an activity where you can socially distance out in the middle of the field, and even though there are a lot of people, there’s a lot of distancing. The field’s large enough, so you’re not crammed together, and it’s something that’s very enjoyable,” he said.

You can pick your own flowers for $2 dollars per stem, and bringing your own scissors is recommended.