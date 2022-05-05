CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — After two years off because of COVID the Angels of Easter Seals held its annual spring fashion show Thursday.

One of the highlights was a standing ovation for Bianca Severino. Bianca and First News anchor Stan Boney have been partners at the fashion show for 25 years.

Morning anchor Chelsea Spears walked with Kai, and meteorologist Alex George was with Harley. This was the 45th annual fashion show hosted by the Angels.

There were 525 women at the event at Waypoint 41-80 in Canfield.

All the money raised goes to Easter Seals which helps children and adults with disabilities.