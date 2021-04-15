Angels for Animals preparing for annual garage sale fundraiser

They're looking for volunteers to help them get the thousands of donations ready before the sale

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Directors with the Angels for Animals shelter and hospital are looking for help with their big fundraiser this month.

The annual garage sale begins this weekend with donors dropping off their clean, gently used clothing and other items.

Organizers say the actual sale will be held starting next Friday, but they’re looking for volunteers to help them get the thousands of donations ready before then.

“Because the work of the sale is the sorting and the pricing, I beg everybody out there that’d like to get involved and help us out, we need so many thousands of man-hours to pull this off,” said Diane Less, with Angels for Animals.

Although last July’s event was hampered by the pandemic, organizers raised more than $125,000 in 2019, which pays the salary and benefits of just one of the shelter’s seven veterinarians for the year.

Angels for Animals is located at 4750 West South Range Road in Canfield.