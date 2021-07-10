Angels for Animals holds first Super Hero Saturday

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Angels for Animals held their first Super Hero Saturday event July 10.

People could shop for comic books, games and toys. There were also some people dressed up. It was designed to bring people together as well as to show what Angels for Animals is all about.

“There is a comic book show, there are dealers here selling comic books and action figures. They’re here to bring people here to Angels for Animals to show off our facility and our shelter,” said co-founder Diane Less.

Angels for Animals had their donation dogs out as well as a food truck. The main goal was to have fun and to raise some money for the organization. Along with the shopping, there was a costume contest and many people dressed up in cosplay.

“It’s all about community. There’s no other community like the convention and cosplay community. It’s all about the kids, it’s all about having fun, it’s about celebrating your fandom and the animals,” said Michael Wilson from Youngstown.

Wilson said it feels great to bring everyone together as well as raise money for the animals. This was the first Super Hero Saturday at Angels for Animals, but there may be more in the future.

“Well we are hoping to make this an annual event. This is the first time we’ve done it. We’re having costume contests for pets and humans,” Less said.