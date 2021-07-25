Angels for Animals celebrates 30 years serving the Valley

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Angels for Animals has been around for quite some time serving the animals and owners of the Valley for years.

They are celebrating their 30th anniversary Sunday. It is technically their 31st, but COVID-19 affected their plans last year.

According to one of the founders, they have been changing the lives of animals for 30 years.

The public joined them Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at their shelter in Canfield.

There were tours of the shelter as well as the full service vet clinic.

“We’re going to have tours of the angel wing, the shelter will be open. We will have punch and cookies, so you know, it will just be a really nice event,” said founder Diane Less. “And if you have never been to Angels for Animals, it’s really awesome. It’s one of the nicest facilities in the country.”

The vet clinic offers spaying and neutering, as well as checkups, grooming and much more. The vet clinic is open for full service Mondays through Saturdays and the spay and neuter clinic is open Monday through Friday.

“This is the ultimate animal saving facility. We take an animal here, 24/7, that are found along the side of the road, legitimate stray animals,” Less said.

The clinic was built last year and was part of $10 million project, all privately funded. Less, one of the founders, thinks its one of the best in the country.

“We started out on our own farms, me and Polly, the girl that started this with me, and then we moved into a renovated chicken coup that my cousin, Mike Less, let me use. Then we built this awesome shelter over here,” said Less.