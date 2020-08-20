Angels for Animals at limits, can’t take strays until next week

Cats need to be adopted to put the facility at manageable levels

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Angels for Animals is at its limits.

The rescue organization posted on its Facebook page that they are at capacity for animals and low on volunteers and supplies.

Since August 1, the facility has taken in 288 cats and kittens. There were 32 surrenders in less than one hour.

“We have no room, not enough supplies, not enough staff nor volunteers to take in but the bare minimum at this time,” the post said.

Pregnant and trapped cats will be accepted, but owner surrenders and strays will not be permitted until at least August 26.

Cats need to be adopted to put the facility at manageable levels.