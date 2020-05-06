Anderson motorcoach company taking part in bus rally at capital

Anderson wants to participate, hoping Congress and the White House see the importance of the industry and extend economic relief

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WYTV) – Anderson Coach & Travel will be taking part in a bus rally at our nation’s capital.

Anderson wants to participate, hoping Congress and the White House see the importance of the industry and extend economic relief.

The bus industry has been left out of previous aid packages. Airlines, Amtrak and others have received money.

There are 3,000 motorcoach companies across the United States. Anderson laid off nearly all of its employees last month as many of its trips were canceled.