GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – If you want a job where you can see the country, then there’s a perfect starting point in Greenville.

Anderson Coach & Travel recently received three new coaches. The first one left Saturday for a cross-country adventure.

Anderson has also taken delivery of five new school buses.

It has training programs whether an applicant wants to drive locally or explore outside Pennsylvania and Ohio.

A CDL or big vehicle experience is not required, and the program aims to teach everything.

“We take drivers from ground zero. We really hire people in personality, and then we teach them how to drive,” said Doug Anderson, of Anderson Coach and Travel.

Those involved in either of the training programs will be paid during the training.

Call 1-800-345-3435, apply online, or visit Anderson Coach & Travel at 1 Anderson Plaza in Greenville, Pa. to sign up for the next driver training program.