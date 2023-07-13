GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Anderson Coach and Travel has new car excitement, adding three new coaches to its fleet, ready for travel.

The coaches were ordered 15 months ago. The wait was longer than expected, and the first coach just came in last week. Anderson now has 45 coaches in its fleet.

One bus’s first trip starts Saturday: traveling over a span of two weeks to America’s national parks. The 2,000-mile trip out west includes Yellowstone and Glacier national parks. On the road back are stops at Mount Rushmore and the Wisconsin Dells.

While the trip will put over 4,000 miles on the bus, the fuel economy is 10 percent better.

The last new vehicles purchased by Anderson were in 2019, and the look has dramatically changed inside and out.

Forty percent of bus companies closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Anderson buses stopped for months but are rolling again.

“We’ve survived, and it was the most challenging time period in my 40-plus years in the industry,” said Doug Anderson, of Anderson Coach and Travel.

Anderson has taken passengers on many trips over the past 86 years, and these new coaches are ready to take them on new adventures for many years to come.

“We usually keep our buses about 10 years. During that 10 years, they’ll probably have over 800,000 miles put on them,” Anderson said.

The other two coaches are being delivered next week. They cost over $600,000 apiece.