LIVE NOW /
Watch 33 News at 11

‘Anchor’ flower shop on Youngstown’s west side closes after 96 years

Local News

Fourth Ward Councilman Mike Ray called Briel's Flowers Sa west side anchor for generations

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A business that’s been a fixture on Youngstown’s west side for nearly a hundred years has permanently closed.

Briel’s Flowers on S. Bella Vista Avenue near the intersection with Mahoning Avenue had been around since 1924 — 96 years.

A member of the Briel family confirmed the store closed on December 31 but didn’t want to say anything else.

Fourth Ward Councilman Mike Ray called Briel’s a west side anchor for generations:

“The flower shop will always hold a special place in the hearts of westsiders. I thank the family for their years of service and wish them the best of luck in their next chapter.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com