‘Anchor’ flower shop on Youngstown’s west side closes after 96 years

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A business that’s been a fixture on Youngstown’s west side for nearly a hundred years has permanently closed.

Briel’s Flowers on S. Bella Vista Avenue near the intersection with Mahoning Avenue had been around since 1924 — 96 years.

A member of the Briel family confirmed the store closed on December 31 but didn’t want to say anything else.

Fourth Ward Councilman Mike Ray called Briel’s a west side anchor for generations:

“The flower shop will always hold a special place in the hearts of westsiders. I thank the family for their years of service and wish them the best of luck in their next chapter.”