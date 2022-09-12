WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Amy Grant will perform at Warren Packard Music Hall early next year.

Grant will be live on stage Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Grant is a contemporary Christian music artist and the first to have a platinum record in the genre.

Her first album hit number one on the pop charts, and she was the first Christian contemporary artist to perform at the Grammy Awards and has received six herself.

Grant has also appeared in a series on TV.

Online presale tickets only are available 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, with the password: PACKARD.

Regular tickets go on sale Friday, September 16, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster and at the Packard Music Hal box office. Prices range from $29.50 to $69.50

