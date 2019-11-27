AMVETs hosted its first ‘Vetsgiving’ for local veterans in the community

The dinner also came with an announcement that soon Post 44 will have an Auxillary

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) — Holidays are tough for some veterans that may feel like they don’t have friends or family to share it with.

On Tuesday night, the AMVETS post in Struthers aimed to change that.

They held a ‘Vetsgiving’ dinner to give our local veterans and the community a chance to meet or catch up with each other.

Jessica Pompeo is one of the event coordinators.

“The holidays are very rough, I can’t think of any better situation than Thanksgiving to show them that we’re grateful for them, that there are people out here,” said Popio.

Sometimes all it takes is pulling up a chair.

“Even if you don’t know the people here, they introduce themselves, they ask you if you’re sitting alone they ask you to come down and sit with them and they’re very, very nice,” said Navy Veteran Charles Bero.

This is the first ever ‘Vetsgiving’ the post has held and they already have plans for more.

The dinner also came with an announcement that soon Post 44 will have an Auxillary.

“Our wonderful amazing woman, Jan Brown is our National Commander and she leads from the front and leads from the heart every day and for our post not to have an Auxiliary is something we are rectifying,” said Popio.

Vetsgiving is also the first fundraising event hosted by the Auxiliary. Part of the proceeds will go to the ‘Sweetest Appreciation Program’.

“Which is sending cookies overseas to active troops from the Valley just to let them know that people are thinking of them and that they do have a community and people who can support them,” said Popio.

Much like the dinner here, breaking bread is another way to connect, honoring the generations that came before us.

“My grandfather served, and he instilled in me the duty, the honor and to be able to pay that forward through the Auxiliary and just support our troops, support our current veterans let them know that they’re not alone,” said Popio.

If you’re interested in becoming a member of AMVETS Post 44… or the newly formed Auxiliary you can give them a call at (330) 755-3333.