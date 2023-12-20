WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The construction of permanent restrooms at a popular Trumbull County facility is coming together.

Crews were busy working on the project at the Warren Community Amphitheater Wednesday off Mahoning Avenue in Warren. Structures for both facilities have been built at either end of the facility. Each building holds twelve stalls–six for men and six for women.

“It’s December and look, these things are almost done,” said Ken Haidaris of Sunrise Entertainment. “I mean we had those portable toilets which weren’t the greatest and the trailers. This is 1000% better.”

Warren City Council approved moving forward with the project at the beginning of 2023. The total cost is expected to be a little more than $1.2 million. Haidaris expects construction will be finished by the end of January or sometime in February.