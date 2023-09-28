BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s a big anniversary for a popular local business.

The Amish Market on South Avenue in Boardman is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a three-day event for the entire family.

The market’s Fall Anniversary Event kicked off Thursday with dozens of vendor specials and specialty foods like candy and caramel apples, apple cider, pulled pork, lamb, BBQ chicken, fry pies and much more. Customers will also find a variety of handmade Amish furniture, a candy shop, a deli, a produce counter, a dry-goods store, hot food and a restaurant.

Underneath tents in the parking lot, workers are cooking and serving different foods as well. The event will also feature activities for children on Saturday like a balloon artist from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and donut decorating from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The Fall Anniversary Event runs from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday, September 28, and Friday, September 29 and from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, September 30.

The Amish Market is located at 6121 South Avenue in Boardman.