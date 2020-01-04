Amish and Mennonite communities host Christmas dinner for those in need

They teamed up with the Salvation Army to make the Saturday dinner happen

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Christmas time may be over, but one group is still in the Christmas spirit.

Members of the Amish and Mennonite community hosted a Christmas dinner for those in need on Saturday.

They reached out to the Salvation Army in Warren for a space to do it.

The Christmas on my Mind event featured a dinner, music, a Christmas play and a storyteller.

“It’s been on their heart for a little bit, and they’ve been looking for a place to do it and we had the ability. We have a kitchen and the seating availability, and they prepared everything at home and brought it back and set it up,” said Captain Christopher William of the Salvation Army.

Anyone who came out was also surprised with a gift.