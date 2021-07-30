Amid worker shortage, Liberty Twp. adding manpower to fire dept.

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty Township’s fire department is adding more manpower to replace employees who’ve left the department.

Trustees agreed Friday to hire one new firefighter and promote another from part-time to full-time.

Fire Chief Gus Birch said his department, like many other emergency service agencies, is having an increasingly difficult time retaining employees who can be lured away by other job opportunities.

Birch said starting wages and benefits for full-time firefighters are around $36,000 a year.