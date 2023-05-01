YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man already in prison will have to serve at least 26 years behind bars after pleading guilty to raping a jail employee.

Rondell Harris was accused of raping the Mahoning County jail employee while he was incarcerated for a vandalism charge.

In court, Harris went on a profanity-laced rant while pleading guilty to raping and kidnapping the victim back in March of last year.

In the end, Judge Anthony D’Apolito sentenced Harris and classified him as a Tier-3 sex offender, requiring him to register every 90 days for the rest of his life.

