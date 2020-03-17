Amid coronavirus fears, Mahoning County Commissioners unveil new guidelines for services

A number of county offices, including the treasurer's office, have closed their counters to the public

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – With the situation worsening with each day, Mahoning County Commissioners unveiled new guidelines for those needing local services.

“We ask that in the best interests of the community, only essential business with the county be conducted in person,” said Commissioner Dave Ditzler.

A number of county offices, including the treasurer’s office, have closed their counters to the public, although staff members are still reporting to conduct business.

The county jail and Juvenile Justice Center have also been closed to the public, along with both the Mahoning and Columbiana Training Association and its OhioMeansJobs facility in the Boardman Plaza.

Director Bert Cene said assistance is available for those who need it, however.

“Our staff is available to answer phone calls, emails, we can help those filing unemployment through the application process,” said Bert Cene, of the Mahoning and Columbiana Training Association.

The numbers for the OhioMeansJobs center is 330-967-1787, ext. 0.

While the local Department of Jobs and Family Services’ office in Youngstown will close to the public starting Wednesday, clients will still be able to file necessary paperwork.

“The public will have the opportunity to drop off information that we will. We’re gonna monitor two or three times every hour to get those documents inside,” said Bob Bush, director of Job and Family Services.

Bush said his staff will alternate working from home, which will increase processing time, but he said claims can still be made.

“You can apply for Medicaid, cash and/or food stamps, all by telephone. You do not have to come in,” he said.

The county Dog Warden’s office will also remain open to pay fees or obtain licenses but will suspend its late hours on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Officials warn that schedules could change as time goes by — urging residents check before venturing out.

“Please call ahead to the respective department or agency to receive the information, the latest information,” said Dennis O’Hara, of the Mahoning County Emergency Management Agency.

Commissioners say with luck, things could get back to normal in a couple of months.

The following changes have been made to operations in the county:

The Mahoning County Child Support Enforcement Agency’s lobby will be closed to customers March 18 until further notice. All genetic testing will be canceled for six to eight weeks. All administration hearings will be conducted by telephone effective March 18. Call 330-740-2073 or 1-800-528-9511 on the date and time indicated on your hearing notice. Child support payments can be made online at https://oh.smartchildsupport.com, over the phone by calling 1-888-965-2676, option 5, or mailed to CSPC, PO Box 182372, Columbus, OH 43218.

Mahoning County Commissioners also announced the following changes to its operations in the county: