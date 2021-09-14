American Red Cross holding local blood drives to benefit sickle cell disease patients

CLEVELAND, Ohio- The American Red Cross will be holding blood drives in the Valley to increase donors for sickle cell disease patients throughout the month of September.

Sickle cell disease is the most inherited blood disorder. Over 100,000 people in the United States currently have the disease. The American Red Cross states that the majority of patients are of African descent.

They mentioned that blood transfusions from donors who are Black could provide the best outcomes for patients. This is because patients may develop a negative response against blood from donors that is not closely linked to their own.

Donors can schedule a blood donation appointment by visiting The American Red Cross website, downloading the Blood Donor App, or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.