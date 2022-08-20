CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield American Legion Post 177 is one step closer towards building its Veterans’ Plaza.

Saturday, a small groundbreaking ceremony was held at the North Green.

The Plaza will feature a new 60 foot flag pole that was formally dedicated last November.

Post 177 has spent three years fundraising for the Veterans Plaza. They are near their goal of 115-thousand dollars.

Post 177’s Commander says it was a beautiful thing to see this project finally off the ground with the community’s support.

“I’m glad to see that we have the members that we do and the public that we have come out and it means a lot to me and our members,” said Mike Kubitza, commander of Post 177.

Kubitza says that the work is scheduled to begin Monday morning.

Along with the 60-foot flag pole, there will be several benches and smaller flags around the area. Each branch of the military will be represented and the POW/MIA flag will also be flown.

Mike says they also plan to build two stone monuments to etch names of major donors to the project.

Post 177 still is collecting donations.

They ask that donations are made by check and are mailed to the legion post.