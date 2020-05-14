American Heart Association’s iconic Tri-County Heart Ball goes virtual for 2020

The AHA will bring "A Night Out in Vegas" to the comfort of your own home!

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Due to COVID-19, many big events have had to cancel or find a more creative way to bring people together while keeping them apart. The same is true for the American Heart Association.

The AHA really decided to embrace this new normal, quickly reacting to the pandemic and moving its iconic Tri-County Heart Ball online over Zoom. CLICK HERE to register for the webinar.

Now, the AHA will bring “A Night Out in Vegas” to the comfort of your own home!

While it’s not going to look like it has in years past, it’ll still be just as inspiring.

Every year, the Heart Ball brings together the community to celebrate survivors and the lifesaving achievements of local physicians, philanthropists and volunteers.

We introduced you to this year’s Heart Child Wesley Franklin during our “Stories of the Heart” series. He was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect at birth.

While it’ll all be online this year, the AHA promises the event will be jam-packed with family-friendly fun, including live music, a comedy show and even a magic act.

“It’s exciting to still be able to do this and get together and still celebrate the successes and remember the ones we’ve lost along the way as well. We’re going to be really big on social media and having people using our hashtag Tri-County Heart Ball from now and through the event to really showcase what they’re doing. It might just be a good change of pace for everybody to just pretend like they’re somewhere else for a little bit, close their eyes and celebrate the mission of the Heart Association and let us bring Vegas to you,” said Tracy Behnke, executive director for the American Heart Association.

The virtual event will take place on Thursday, May 21 from 6–7 p.m.

To register, head over to the AHA of Youngstown’s website and click on the tab to register. From there, all you have to do is fill out and submit the form.

The silent auction will also go live Monday morning at 8 a.m. and closes when the event starts next Thursday. CLICK HERE for the link to the auction.