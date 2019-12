The words "Good Luck Tigers" could be seen in the windows of a plane at the Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WYTV) – American Airlines gave a huge shout out Wednesday to the Springfield Tigers football team and their road to a state championship.

The words “Good Luck Tigers” could be seen in the windows of the brand-new Air Bus 321 NEO at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

Springfield will play in their first state championship Friday at 10 a.m. against the Anna Rockets at the Canton Football Hall of Fame.