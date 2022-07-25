YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — America Makes, the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Institute, announced Monday three new project calls to accelerate the adoption of additive manufacturing.

The Youngstown-based institute looks to offer a new way to get supply chains engaged with additive manufacturing, or 3D printing.

The three project calls are aligned with a few actionable focused areas, such as materials data, process monitoring and data management, as well as education and workforce development.

The calls include the following:

Open project call, leveraging a collaboration of perspectives from existing members, working groups and the Roadmap Advisory Group

Rapid innovation call, addressing immediate needs by members

Generation of Additive Materials Allowables, focusing on Laser Powder Feed Directed Energy Deposition

“We are extremely excited about these project calls as they speak to the core of what America Makes does as an Institute – convenes, coordinates, and catalyzes the AM community,” said John Wilczynski, executive director of America Makes. “We feel that now is a good time to announce these calls to allow our members and stakeholders a chance to build and strengthen their project teams at our Members Meeting and Exchange.”

Each call has topic and submission requirements, which can be found online. A webinar will take place on Aug. 1. Registration is required.