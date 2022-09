YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Crews were called to a two vehicle crash near a Youngstown playground Wednesday morning.

Police and firefighters responded to the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and North Dunlap Avenue before 7:30 a.m.

Officers said that there are injuries and that ambulances were called to the scene. Ambulances and firefighters have since left the scene.

Dominic Weser contributed to this report.