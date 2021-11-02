Woman shot in Youngstown; suspect in custody, police say

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman in Youngstown was shot at a home on the west side Tuesday evening, according to Youngstown police.

Police responded to the 1800 block of S. Schenley Ave. shortly before 7 p.m. to reports that a woman had been shot.

The victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Police say they do have a man in custody and believe the incident was a result of a domestic situation.

At the scene, two people walked a man over to police saying, “We have him, officers. He’s unarmed.” Officers put that man in a police cruiser.

At this point, police haven’t released any details on where the victim was shot or her condition.

Police had the street blocked off but have since reopened it.

Check back here for updates on this developing situation.