Amber Alert issued in Youngstown for missing child

Youngstown Police Department is looking for a 2008 dark blue Volvo that is believed to be involved in a missing child case

by: Brandon VanSickel

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – An AMBER Alert was issued early Friday for a child missing from Youngstown.

Police are looking for one-year-old Nova Sheridan. She is believed to be with her father, 23-year-old Kahil Sheridan.

Police are looking for a 2008 dark blue Volvo S60 with temporary tags that is believed to be involved in the case.

Sheridan is described as a Black male, 6’2″, approximately 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

An AMBER ALERT was issued for Kahlil Lamonte Sheridan after his daughter, Nova, was taken
Credit: Youngstown Police Department

Police think Sheridan is headed to Akron.

The temporary tags on the blue Volvo S60 are: K-4-1-8-7-3-9.

Call or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect or the vehicle. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the Youngstown Police Department.

