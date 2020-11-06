Amber Alert issued for two 8-year-olds last seen entering Pennsylvania

If you see them, please call 911

(WYTV) – Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Alert for two young girls.

Autumn and Evelyn Collis, both age 8, are missing from Binghamton, New York, but were last seen traveling south on Interstate 81, entering Pennsylvania.

They were last seen with Amanda Collis, age 37, in a black 2015 Kia Forte with a Maryland registration of 9EF0726.

They went missing on Nov. 5 at 5:30 p.m.

Autumn is 3 feet 6 inches and weighs 52 pounds. She has green eyes, red hair and was last seen wearing a maroon shirt with blue jeans.

Evelyn has the same height and weight as Autumn. She has gray eyes, blonde hair and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with jeans.

Amanda is 5 feet 7 inches and weighs 220 pounds. She has green eyes and brown hair.

If you see them, please call 911.