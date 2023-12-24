LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WKBN) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old Lakewood girl Sunday, and police believe her mother is a suspect in her disappearance.

Choice Walters, 1, was reported missing early Sunday.

The Lakewood police department believes 29-year-old Ariel Walters, the child’s mother, is a suspect.

According to First News’ sister station WJW, police have issued a warrant for attempted aggravated murder for Ariel Walters’ connection with the stabbing of the child’s father, which also happened Sunday.

The AMBER Alert was issued after Ariel Walters took the child with her following the stabbing incident, WJW reports.

If you think you’ve seen Choice Walters or have information regarding the case, call 911 or contact Lakewood police at 216-521-6773.