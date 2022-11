WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Amazon delivery driver said a man exposed himself after she dropped off packages in Warren.

The 21-year-old driver told police that she had just dropped packages about 12:25 p.m. Monday at a house on the 800 block of Comstock St. NW and was getting back to her vehicle when a man exposed himself and fondled his genitals as he stood behind the front door window of the house.

A report was taken and filed with the Warren Police Department.