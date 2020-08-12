Amateur golfer makes back-to-back holes-in-one at Mill Creek course

The odds of an amateur making a hole-in-one are 12,500 to 1, but this Campbell man did it twice in a row

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Golf is a score of low numbers. Better golfers take fewer swings. The odds of an amateur making a hole-in-one are 12,500 to 1, but it happened to Campbell’s Tony Serluco — twice. He put up consecutive aces this week.

When he picked up his clubs Monday, he could tell it was going to be a special day.

“Everything I swung was natural. It was effortless and everything went toward the pin,” Tony said.

Tony played nine holes at Mill Creek Park Par 3. On number 14, he swung a 7 Iron for the 95-yard hole.

“Fell about, maybe, 10 feet from here and it came and rolled up straight to the flag and stopped right at the pin,” he said.

That was Tony’s first-ever hole-in-one.

He then walked over to hole number 15. He wasn’t thinking anything in particular as he teed up.

“I’m happy. Just, let me get it up there.”

Tony chose 8 Iron for the 70-yard hole and his swing sent the next ball right toward the target again.

“Rolled right up over this little knoll, made a left-hand turn and rolled gently into the cup.”

Tony had back-to-back holes-in-one. He wrote down back-to-back on his scorecard — something Nicklaus, Trevino or Tiger have probably never done.

“They weren’t playing Par 3 over at Mill Creek either,” Tony said.

He said it was probably the result of a combination of things.

“There’s maybe a little skill in one and a lot of luck in the other one, but I was just happy to do it.”

Tony had four other birdies during the 9-holes and shot 19. Bob Snyder witnessed the amazing round.

We asked him if he’d like to have another hole-in-one.

“Oh, absolutely. I’d like to do it right now.”

It’s been a great summer of golf for Tony. He also shot his best score ever for 9-holes, going even par at Knoll Run.