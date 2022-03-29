CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) — The Alzheimer’s Association is partnering with African American churches in Northeast Ohio to spread the gospel about Alzheimer’s awareness.

On Sunday, April 3, more than 40 churches in the Cleveland, Akron and Youngstown areas will observe Purple Sunday, a community event designed to promote awareness of Alzheimer’s disease in the African American community through houses of worship.

African-American seniors are about twice as likely to have Alzheimer’s or other dementias, so the Alzheimer’s Association Cleveland Area Chapter and Greater East Ohio Area Chapter are partnering with local pastors to raise awareness about the risk and to educate the community about the free education and support resources the Alzheimer’s Association provides.

“When a loved one is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, it can feel very isolating,” said Lindsay Walker, executive director of the Cleveland Area Chapter and interim executive director of the Greater East Ohio Area Chapter. “People do not have to go through this alone. We can help the family create a personalized care plan, we have support groups, home support, and lots of education programs. We are here to serve the community.”

The Rev. Frederick S. Knuckles, Sr., Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Program Manager for both chapters of the Alzheimer’s Association, said the Association is proud to partner with six clergy organizations and state conventions so that people can hear about the importance of getting help over the pulpit.

“We know that pastors are major influencers in the community, and the church is a major entity in any community. That is why we are working with various congregations as part of our overall community outreach,” Rev. Knuckles said.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s Purple Sunday partners are Progressive Baptist Association, United Missionary Baptist State Convention, Baptist Minister’s Conference of Cleveland, Greater Cleveland Clergy Alliance, Ohio Baptist State Convention and United Pastors In Mission.

During morning service, members at participating churches will hear about the impact of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia in the African American community and receive information about the Association’s programs and services.

For more details about Purple Sunday or if you want to host an education program, contact Rev. Knuckles at frknuckles@alz.org.