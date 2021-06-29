Alzheimer’s Association encourages focusing on brain health to help with cognitive decline

(WYTV) – The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted us all in many different ways. With states opening up, the Alzheimer’s Association’s Greater East Ohio Area Chapter says it’s time to focus on our brains’ health as we start to head back out and socialize again.

The past year has been extremely challenging for most people.

Chronic stress experienced during the pandemic can impact memory, mood and anxiety.

Health experts suggest making brain health a priority, especially here in the Valley with our aging population.

There are 220,000 Ohioans living with Alzheimer’s.

Karen Elliott with the Alzheimer’s Association says, while there is no solid science to prevent or slow the progression of the disease, there are habits you can make that will help with cognitive decline.

“As we age, our risk of having cognitive decline, all kinds of these other dimensions diseases increases anything that you can do to help your heart health. You know, blood vessel health, it’s going to have benefits to your brain as well,” Elliot said.

Here’s some steps you can take:

Exercise – Regular cardiovascular exercise helps increase blood flow to the body and brain.

A heart-healthy diet – Stick to a meal full of fruits and vegetables.

Proper sleep – Maintaining a regular, uninterrupted sleep pattern helps clear waste from the brain.

Staying socially and mentally active – Meaningful social engagement may support cognitive health.

Engage your mind by doing activities that challenge you.

Local experts add, don’t focus on one factor. Instead, create an overall healthy lifestyle that might just help you stabilize or improve your brain health.