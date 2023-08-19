YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Community members who attended schools in Youngstown were able to enjoy a day in the park on Saturday.

The All City Picnic was held at Wick Park and was sponsored by the East High School Alumni Association.

Over 300 people attended the event, which welcomed graduates from all classes who attended all Youngstown public and parochial schools.

Proceeds from the event will go toward scholarships for students.

Alumni Association President John Jemison says the goal for the event was to show that there is good in Youngstown.

“There was a saying some time ago that can’t anything good can come out of Youngstown. So we’re here to prove today that something good can come out of Youngstown. All walks of life are here today,” he said.

Music, speakers and vendors were on hand for the event, which also included a silent auction and 50/50 raffle.

The event started at noon and is expected to finish at 7 p.m.

Jemison says he hopes the All City Picnic can become an annual event.