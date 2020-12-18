Altronic donates $20,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Mahoning Valley

During the fundraising campaign, employees of the company voted on how to distribute the funds

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – The Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley is receiving a $20,000 donation from Altronic, LLC. in Girard.

It comes after HOERBIGER Group decided to donate more than $150,000 to food banks near six of their company locations worldwide, including Altronic.

“The team at Altronic in Girard, Ohio, USA are proud to be able to contribute the donation of 20,000 USD to the Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley on behalf of the entire Group. The Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley assists those in our area who are in need of help and makes a valuable contribution to our local community,” said Altronic president David Lepley in a statement.

Other locations include New Delhi in India, Kajang in Malaysia, Johannesburg in South Africa, Buenos Aires in Argentina and Fort Lauderdale in Florida.

The donation marks HOERBIGER’s 125th anniversary.

“Our company anniversary is a wonderful occasion to do good and to support people who need help,” said Dr. Jürgen Zeschky, CEO of the HOERBIGER Group. “In this difficult year, we would like to give something back to society and support regions of the world that are particularly hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.”

During the fundraising campaign, HOERBIGER employees voted on how to distribute the funds.

HOERBIGER products and services are used in reciprocating compressors, gas flow control units, vehicle transmissions, rotating unions, explosion protection, gas-powered engines, and in automobile hydraulics.