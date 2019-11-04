Alliance man charged with rape, assault of a child pleads guilty

U.S. Marshals arrested Travis Messenheimer last February

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – An Alliance man facing rape and assault charges pleaded guilty Monday.

He is accused of repeatedly raping and assaulting a young girl.

His jury trial was supposed to begin in court Monday morning, but Messenheimer pleaded guilty instead.

He was sentenced to six years in prison and is now labeled as a Tier III sex offender.

Once Messenheimer is released, he will have to register his address with the local sheriff for the rest of his life.

