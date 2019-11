The breakfast is $7 for adults. Kids ages 5 and under can eat for free

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WYTV) – The Newton Falls police department is hosting an all-you-can-eat breakfast benefit at the Amvets Post 112 on Broad Street Sunday morning.

Guests can enjoy scrambled eggs, pancakes, home fries and more at the breakfast, which runs from 8 a.m. to noon.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the newly Newton Falls K-9 Unit project.

The breakfast is $7 for adults. Kids ages 5 and under can eat for free.

There will also be a basket raffle and a 50/50 raffle.