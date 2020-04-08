All Star Driving offers some virtual classes to students during pandemic

Safety and security measures are being taken to make sure the right student is taking the class

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Driving schools are closed amid the coronavirus outbreak and people might not be able to get their licenses, but there’s still a way to start the process.

All Star Driving in Boardman is starting virtual classes, allowing students to sit in on instructors’ lessons and watch videos from their homes.

Safety and security measures are being taken to make sure the right student is taking the class.

“We have a lot of classes scheduled, so the kids can pick and choose whatever lesson and whatever day they’re available to take the lesson, and it’s really easy and they can just call us and we can help them through it,” said Greg Anderson from All Star Driving.

Classes start on Wednesday. There are 12 of them available, totaling 24 hours. However, the 12th lesson has to be taken in person.

For more information, visit their website.