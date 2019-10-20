All proceeds from Mahoning Co. Juvenile Court art show going toward Valley children

Juvenile Court Judge Theresa Dellick said the event turned out to be a success

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning County Juvenile Court Community Advisory Board had its first 2019 arts and crafts show on Sunday.

About 100 art and food vendors were there, some even traveled from other states to take part in the event.

The proceeds will all go back to the advisory board to give back to the youth in our Valley.

Juvenile Court Judge Theresa Dellick said the event turned out to be a success.

“I’ve been walking around and they’re so creative and talented and the prices are reasonable,” she said.

Dellick hopes to do more events like this in the future to bring the community together.