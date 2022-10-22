CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Kids of all abilities were able to trick-or-treat at the Canfield Fairgrounds on Saturday.

It was part of the fifth annual Miss Dana Diamond’s All Inclusive Trick or Treat.

The event has grown each year. It gives families with special needs children a chance to trick or treat without problem.

Organizers said they make sure to have activities that make sure all kids feel included. This year, to make things easiest for families, they took the fun inside.

“We moved to the Canfield Fairgrounds at the event center so all the trunks and activities will mostly be inside and that way we don’t have to worry if it’s going to storm or rain or anything like that,” said organizer Dana Winters.

Miss Dana’s cheer team also hosts another all-inclusive egg hunt in the spring at the same location.

Organizers said they hope the events keep growing.