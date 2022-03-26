CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – An all-inclusive Easter egg hunt is happening this morning, and this year, it’s at a new location.

The hunt is sponsored by Myers Family Insurance and Rulli Brothers and presented by Elisa’s Entourage and Miss Dana’s Diamonds. It’s being held at the Canfield Fairgrounds, located at 7265 Columbiana-Canfield Rd.

This event, which is from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., is a fundraiser for The Walnut Grove and GabbaCamp.

Special needs families can enjoy the Fun Zone and free Egg Hunt from 9-10:30 a.m.

Other egg hunters are asked to make a $5 donation and can enjoy the Fun Zone from 10:30-11:30 a.m. until a hunt begins at 11:30 a.m.

There will be two lines to enter — those for participants that pre-registered by buying tickets online and walk-ins.

Walk-ins will be cash-only, and a waiver must be filled out.

Click here for more information about the hunt.