All aboard! Santa hops on train to North Lima

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) – As Thanksgiving and Black Friday shopping wrap up, it’s time for Santa to start making his rounds and reading the wish lists of people everywhere.

Friday, he was in North Lima, where he was greeted by a large crowd at the Crouse Mills True Value Store.

It’s something that he does every Black Friday.

“This is our 19th year doing it, so Santa comes in on the train. We rent the railroad for the day, and the kids have fun,” said employee Ivory Schneider.

Once Santa and Mrs. Claus got off the train, they were greeted by people of all ages filled with Christmas spirit.

Afterward, some famous cartoon characters also exited, including Mickey and Mini Mouse, Goofy and the Grinch.

“Some of these kids get so excited. They’ll actually bring Santa their lists and everything,” Schneider said. “We get a couple of those. We get a kick out of them every year.”

After taking pictures with their favorite characters, people moved inside the four-story hardware store where they could meet Santa and Mrs. Claus in the basement.

“It’s fun every year. I enjoy it. It’s probably the best day. it’s one of the longest days of the year, but for us, it’s definitely one of the best,” Schneider said.