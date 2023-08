WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Endangered Missing Adult Alert was issued for a Warren woman who has dementia.

Lesa Rochelle Scott, 66, was last seen at 3:51 p.m. Thursday walking on Tod Avenue.

She is described as a Black woman, who is 110 pounds and 5’8″ tall, with brown eyes. No clothing description was given.

Those with information on Scott’s whereabouts are asked to call 911 or the Warren City Police Department.