YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The shelves are stocked at A&C Beverage in downtown Youngstown, but the alcohol sells quickly.

“I haven’t noticed any slowdown at all. We had such a boom year for COVID, and we figured we’d, you know, we’d be down this year, but it hasn’t been down at all. It’s picked up,” said Al Franceschelli, owner of A&C Beverage.

Bourbon is still the hottest item.

“It’s really a crazy business now with bourbons. It’s, I’ve never seen it with any other products, as crazy as it is with this bourbon,” Franceschelli said.

Trends may come and go, but the bourbon craze is lasting a lot longer than expected.

“I thought it would stop last year, and it still hasn’t,” Franceschelli said.

For some, this bourbon hobby is just getting started.

“So my brother and them have been doing it. They collect, they got hundreds of bottles. They have been doing it for years, so they kind of got me into this. I’m just getting started, so I’ve only got right now, maybe 20-30 bottles,” said Jack Maillis, of Coitsville.

Maillis said he visits A&C once in a while to see if there is anything new. He said the bourbon craze is insane.

“I have people who will buy a bunch of bottles, and they’ll trade for more expensive bottles. There’s like a market out there where people can just make trades and trade this bottle for that bottle,” Maillis said.

Bourbons, spiked seltzers and the classic wine sales may be up this year, however, Franceschelli said there are still people who purchase the traditional Budweiser and Miller High Life beers.

As for those looking for a new hobby, Maillis said bourbon is fun to get into.

“It’s something that, you know, holds its value, so it’s something that if you don’t drink and you have it over a few years, that you actually might just get some kind of value out of it,” he said.

When it comes to the most popular brand, A&C sells the Buffalo Trace Bourbon more than the other brands it carries. People even line up early in the morning on delivery days.