LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – An alarm was set at the Baymont Hotel in Liberty after police say someone set off the fire alarm on purpose and then was standing on an outside window ledge.

Officers were called just before 6 p.m. Saturday to the hotel on Belmont Avenue on reports of a “jumper” on the upper floors of the building.

When officers arrived, they found several people standing outside and the suspect climbing down the side of the building from floor to floor.

Officers tried to get the suspect to climb down a ladder. At first, he refused, but finally, used the ladder that was offered to him from a first-floor balcony.

The suspect told officers that he thought someone was trying to kick his hotel room in and that is why he climbed out of the window. He also said that he lit a piece of paper on fire to intentionally set off the fire alarm. Officers determined the incident was a mental health issue, according to the police report.

The suspect was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of inducing panic and arson. He is scheduled for arraignment Monday.