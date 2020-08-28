Akron man charged with rape of Warren woman

Local News

Adam Thompson is charged with felony rape

by: Nadine Grimley

Posted: / Updated:

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – An Akron man accused of a sexual assault in Trumbull County is out on bond.

Adam Thompson is charged with felony rape.

A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf Friday during his arraignment in Warren Municipal Court.

Thompson is accused of sexually assaulting a 20-year-old woman in a parking lot on Elm Road in Warren.

According to a police report, the assault was reported on Valentine’s Day. A warrant for Thompson’s arrest was issued earlier this month.

Thompson turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday. He is free on a $250,000 bond.

Judge Thomas Gysegem ordered he not have any contact with the victim as a condition of his bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com