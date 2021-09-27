Akron Children’s offers drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Boardman campus

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Akron Children’s Hospital will begin drive-thru COVID-19 testing beginning Monday, September 27.

The clinic is available to children whether they are patients or not, with or without symptoms, as well as young adults up to age 26 who are still in the care of Akron Children’s Hospital.

Testing will be available Monday-Friday, 4-7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.-Noon. Testing will take place at the hospital’s Boardman campus in front of Building C located at 6505 Market Street.

Appointments are required and can be scheduled through MyChart. Results are expected to be approximately 48 to 72 hours after testing.

Insurance information will be required at the time of scheduling and again at the appointment.