BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Volunteer Services at Akron Children’s Hospital is launching a sock drive for patients during October.

All new socks with tags are welcome and appreciated now through Oct. 31 for the hospital’s first-ever “SocktoberFest.”

Collection boxes will be at visitor desks on both the Akron and Mahoning Valley hospital campuses.

For extra ease in shopping, child life specialists have selected popular sock styles that can be purchased via Amazon. They are included on this wish list for the Mahoning Valley campus.

National Sock Day is Dec. 4. The hospital plans to give a pair of socks to every single patient, along with anyone else who may need them like nurses and social workers.

“So many of our families that come to the hospital struggle a little bit and a new pair of socks for the kids bring a smile to their face and a warm pair of feet,” said Jamie Demain with Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley.

Those at Akron Children’s say they are always in need of socks.