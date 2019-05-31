Akron Children’s Hospital’s Quick Care now available every day

by: WKBN Staff

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Akron Children’s Hospital announced that its Quick Care facility is now available every day. 

According to a press release, Quick Care treats minor illnesses, including coughs, upper respiratory infections, ear infections, eye redness and itching, sore throats, insect bites and stings, skin infections and fever. 

They will also offer sports and work physicals. 

The facility is open Monday through Friday from noon to 8 p.m. It is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is located at 6505 Market St., Building A. 

To make same-day appointments, visit mychart.akronchildrens.org.

For more information, call 330-746-8566.

